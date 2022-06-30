Warwickshire sign all-rounder Ed Barnard on three-year contract

Warwickshire County Cricket Club has announced the signing of all-rounder Ed Barnard who will join the Club from Worcestershire on a three-year contract. The 26-year-old, who has made 237 professional appearances scoring 4,890 runs and taking 370 wickets, will join the Bears at the end of the 2022 domestic season.

Born in Shrewsbury, Barnard developed through the Worcestershire Academy and made his debut in 2015 in all formats. The right-arm seamer and batter starred for England Under-19s, firing an U19 Test century against South Africa in January 2013 and picking up the Player of the Match Award against the UAE in the U19 World Cup in February 2014. Across the board, the former pupil of Shrewsbury School has played 86 first-class matches, 51 List A matches and 100 T20s. He has scored 3,523 first-class runs at an average of 35 with five hundreds and taken 249 wickets.

Barnard in a statement said: "I'm extremely excited to join Warwickshire, it's a big opportunity for me. I want to be playing at the highest level and I hope I can do this and win trophies with the Bears." "Edgbaston is a special place and it's an atmosphere that doesn't get matched around the country. To have this as my home is really exciting."

Warwickshire Director of Cricket Paul Farbrace said: "This is a huge signing for the Club and we are delighted to add Ed to an exciting group of players at Warwickshire. "We believe Ed will bring an extra dimension to our team and he is someone that we have always been impressed by and admired over recent years."

WCC on Thursday also announced that batter Dom Sibley will leave Edgbaston when his contract finishes at the end of the 2022 season to re-join Surrey. The 26-year-old, who joined Warwickshire in 2017, played a leading role during the 2021 season as the Club secured its eight County Championship and won the Bob Willis Trophy at Lord's.

The right-hander's form with the Bears saw Sibley make his England men's Test debut in 2019 and he has featured in 22 Tests, scoring two centuries and five half-centuries. In total, Sibley has so far played 82 matches in all formats for the Bears, hitting 4,042 runs with 11 centuries. (ANI)

