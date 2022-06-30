Left Menu

Modest start for Indian women golfers in Germany

Amandeep Drall was lying T-38 and Avani was T-60 as was Diksha Dagar.Diksha, one of the only two Indian women to have won on the LET, also carded 72 but with three birdies and three bogeys.

PTI | Seddinersee | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:16 IST
India's Amandeep Drall carded 1-under 71 to be Tied-60 after round one of the Amundi German Masters on the Ladies European Tour here on Thursday. Only three of the six Indian women had finished their opening round, while others were still out on the course.

Amateur Avani Prashanth, playing her first LET event outside India, opened with an action-packed and eventful 72. She had seven birdies but also dropped five bogeys and a double bogey. Amandeep Drall was lying T-38 and Avani was T-60 as was Diksha Dagar.

Diksha, one of the only two Indian women to have won on the LET, also carded 72 but with three birdies and three bogeys. Vani Kapoor finished with 74 and was T-88.

Ridhima Dilawari was 1-under through 12 holes, while Tvesa Malik started with an early birdie, but then dropped three bogeys to slip to 2-over through eight holes.

Emphasising the depth in Swedish golf, Jessica Karlsson led the field with an 9-under bogey free 63 that included nine birdies and no bogeys. She was followed by Leonie Harm (66), Gabriela Cowley (66) and Klara Spilkova, who was on a rampage with 5-under through just eight holes.

