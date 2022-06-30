Left Menu

India finishes World Para Athletics Grand Prix campaign with 27 medals

The tally includes eight gold, ten silver and nine bronze medals

India has ended its campaign with 27 medals. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
India ends its campaign at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2022 held in Tunisia with a total of 27 medals, including eight gold, ten silver and nine bronze medals. On the final day, Indian para-athletes won a total of 13 medals.

Soman Rana won gold in F57 Shotput (M), Pranav Desai won gold in T44/64 100m (M), Rinku Hooda won gold in F38/46 Javelin Throw (M). "India ends its campaign at 2022 World #ParaAthletics Grand Prix with a rich haul of medals including On Final Day #TeamIndia bagged 13 medals Soman Rana - F57 Shotput (M) Pranav Desai- T44/64 100m (M) Rinku Hooda - F38/46 Javelin Throw (M)," tweeted SAI Media.

Pranav Soorma won gold in F51/55/56 Discus Throw (M), Sandip won gold in T42/44/64 Javelin Throw (M). While Sachin won silver in F46 Men's Shotput, Ajeet Singh won silver in F38/46 Men's Javelin Throw, Avnil Kumar won silver in T13 Men's 400m and Pooja won silver in T12/20 Women's 1500m event. "Pranav Soorma - F51/55/56 Discus Throw (M) Sandip - T42/44/64 Javelin Throw (M) Sachin - F46 Men's Shotput Ajeet Singh - F38/46 Men's Javelin Throw Avnil Kumar - T13 Men's 400m Pooja - T12/20 Women's 1500m," added SAI Media in another tweet.

Lastly, Manjeet won bronze in F12/13 Men's Javelin Throw, Rohit Kumar won bronze in F46 Men's Shotput, Praveen Kumar won bronze in T44/64 Men's 100m and Ankur Dhama won bronze in T11/12/13 Men's 5000m events. "Manjeet - F12/13 Men's Javelin Throw Rohit Kumar - F46 Men's Shotput Praveen Kumar - T44/64 Men's 100m Ankur Dhama - T11/12/13 Men's 5000m Heartiest congratulations to all the Medalists Keep up the momentum!!," said another tweet from SAI Media.

The event took place in Tunisia from June 23 to June 30 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

