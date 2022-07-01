PSG signs midfielder Vitinha from Porto on 5-year deal
French champion Paris Saint-Germain made its first signing of the offseason by bringing in midfielder Vitinha from Portuguese side Porto.PSG said the 22-year-old Portugal international has signed a five-year contract until 2027. No financial details were given in the clubs statement but Vitinha reportedly cost PSG 40 million euros 42 million.
PSG said the 22-year-old Portugal international has signed a five-year contract until 2027. No financial details were given in the club's statement but Vitinha reportedly cost PSG 40 million euros ($42 million). He is seen as an eventual replacement for PSG's 29-year-old Italy midfielder Marco Verratti.
Vitinha joined two-time European champion Porto at age 11 and made his professional debut in 2020. He was loaned to English Premier League side Wolverhampton during the 2020-21 season, making 19 league appearances and 22 overall for Wolves.
Vitinha has played three times for Portugal.
