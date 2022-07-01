Left Menu

Soccer-Marseille coach Sampaoli leaves club

Olympique de Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli has left the Ligue 1 club by mutual consent, they said on Friday. "OM would like to sincerely and warmly thank the work of Jorge Sampaoli," the club said in a statement. "After 16 months of collaboration, this work has enabled the club to take a step forward in the construction of its new sporting project and to qualify directly for the UEFA Champions League."

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 18:51 IST
Olympique de Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli has left the Ligue 1 club by mutual consent, they said on Friday. Argentine Sampaoli, who took the job in February, 2021, led the team to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 last season and a Champions League qualification place.

French paper L'Equipe reported that Sampaoli was unhappy with the club's transfer activity. "OM would like to sincerely and warmly thank the work of Jorge Sampaoli," the club said in a statement.

"After 16 months of collaboration, this work has enabled the club to take a step forward in the construction of its new sporting project and to qualify directly for the UEFA Champions League."

