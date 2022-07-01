Left Menu

Ind vs Eng fifth Test: Tea Scoreboard

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 01-07-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 21:30 IST
Ind vs Eng fifth Test: Tea Scoreboard
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st Innings: Shubman Gill c Crawley b Anderson 17 Cheteshwar Pujara c Crawley b Anderson 13 Hanuma Vihari lbw b Potts 20 Virat Kohli b Potts 11 Rishabh Pant batting 53 Shreyas Iyer c Billings b Anderson 15 Ravindra Jadeja batting 32 Extras: (LB-7 NB-6) 13 Total: (For 5 wickets in 44 overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/46 3/64 4/71 5/98 Bowling: James Anderson 15-3-41-3, Stuart Broad 12-1-42-0, Matthew Potts 9-1-39-2, Jack Leach 5-0-29-0, Ben Stokes 3-0-16-0.

