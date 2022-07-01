Left Menu

Tennis-American Isner holds all the aces - 13,729 and counting

American John Isner broke the all-time record for serving aces on Friday early in his Wimbledon third-round match against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner. Isner, who stands six foot 10, served 36 while knocking out twice former champion Andy Murray in the previous round after which he spoke of his pride at being in a position to overtake Karlovic. "It's actually really cool.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 21:54 IST
Tennis-American Isner holds all the aces - 13,729 and counting
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

American John Isner broke the all-time record for serving aces on Friday early in his Wimbledon third-round match against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner. Needing five aces to beat Ivo Karlovic's leading mark of 13,728, the 37-year-old Isner sent three hurtling past Sinner in the first game and three more in the second.

The record-breaking delivery was clocked at 130mph. Isner, who stands six foot 10, served 36 while knocking out twice former champion Andy Murray in the previous round after which he spoke of his pride at being in a position to overtake Karlovic.

"It's actually really cool. It's something I'm really proud of," Isner said. "I will be the all-time leader. I'll keep playing, keep adding to my total... I don't know if (the record) will get broken. I could be up there for a long time." The ATP began record-keeping in 1991.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022