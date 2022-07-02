HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day five

Highlights on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT): 1820 NORRIE CRUISES PAST JOHNSON

British number one Cameron Norrie stormed into the last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time with a 6-4 6-1 6-0 win over American Steve Johnson. 1745 ALCARAZ BLOWS AWAY OTTE

Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon since 2011 after the 19-year-old crushed 32nd seed Oscar Otte of Germany 6-3 6-1 6-2.

1735 SINNER DOWNS ISNER Big-serving American John Isner broke the all-time aces record - beating Ivo Karlovic's mark of 13,728 - against Jannik Sinner but fell to a 6-4 7-6(4) 6-3 defeat by the Italian.

1605 DJOKOVIC SAILS INTO THE FOURTH ROUND Top seed Novak Djokovic dispatched fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-3 6-4 to stay on course for a seventh Wimbledon title. He takes on Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven next.

1535 MERTENS TAKES OUT KERBER Belgian Elise Mertens recovered from 3-5 down in the second set to knock out 2018 champion Angelique Kerber 6-4 7-5. The 24th seed will face Ons Jabeur in the fourth round.

1455 SAKKARI CRASHES OUT Greek fifth seed Maria Sakkari suffered a shock 6-3 7-5 loss to unseeded Tatjana Maria. The German will face 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the last 16.

1350 WATSON SEES OFF JUVAN Briton Heather Watson prevailed over Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 7-6(6) 6-2 to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time.

1345 JABEUR BREEZES INTO ROUND FOUR Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur produced an impressive display to brush aside unseeded Diane Parry of France 6-2 6-3.

1138 OSTAPENKO THROUGH IN THREE SETS Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko fought back to beat Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 3-6 6-1 6-1 and move into the fourth round.

1007 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit). (Compiled by Aadi Nair and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond and Christian Radnedge)

