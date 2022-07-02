Cricket-Side strain forces Australia's Agar out of Sri Lanka tour
The second test begins on July 8 after the Australians wrapped up the first test on Friday with a comprehensive 10-wicket win.
Ashton Agar has been ruled out of Australia's second test against Sri Lanka with a side strain, Cricket Australia announced on Saturday. The spin bowler, who had been undergoing rehabilitation in an effort to be ready for the second test, has been replaced in the squad by Jon Holland.
Holland played the first of his four Test matches against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in 2016 and joins the squad having recently featured for Australia A against Sri Lanka A.
