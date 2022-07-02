Disastrous round sees Shubhankar miss cut at Irish Open

India's Shubhankar Sharma seemed all set for a fine second round after a solid first day as he had a birdie-birdie start from the 10th in the second round of Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate.

Then everything went downhill with two double bogeys and two other bogeys between the 13th and 18th. He double bogeyed 13th and 16th and bogeyed 14th and 18th and there ended his hopes.

On his second nine, the front stretch of the course, Sharma had one birdie and no more bogeys, but it was too late as he finished 3-over for the day and even for 36 holes, which was good enough only for tied 89th and he exited early.

It was Sharma's third straight missed cut and sixth one in seven starts with a tied 14th in between at Dutch Open.

Jorge Campillo moved into the halfway lead after the Spaniard carded a four under second round 68, even as 2019 Open winner, Shane Lowry delighted the local fans with birdies on last four holes to just make the cut after himself having resigned to an early exit. It was a great day for locals as another home favourite Séamus Power, playing with Lowry, put on a thrilling late show for the jubilant fans.

On a day when the weather changed frequently the County Kilkenny saw both heavy rain and cold weather in the afternoon. Earlier, Campillo set the clubhouse target at 11-under in more favourable morning conditions.

Meanwhile, Power and Lowry, playing together in front of huge crowds, had contrasting paths in the tricky conditions. World Number 36 Power had a birdie run of five in seven holes at the midway point to move into contention, while former Open Champion Lowry struggled to get going and was in danger of missing the cut.

Lowry's stunning finish, however, delighted the locals as he birdied all of the last four holes – finishing in style by holing a 20-footer at the last amid wild celebrations. That saw him make the cut by a shot.

Power, 35, also picked up a birdie at the challenging final hole to move to eight under par. Power, 35, will enter the weekend just three shots off the pace.

Recent US Senior Open winner Pádraig Harrington will also entertain the spectators after he finished with back-to-back birdies to join Lowry on a three under par total.

Lowry later said, ''It was pretty cool. To be honest, I had kind of resigned myself to the fact I was going home, packing my bags. Don't know if I've ever birdied the last four to make a cut so that's a first. I'm just happy to be in the weekend.'' PTI Cor AH AH

