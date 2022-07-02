Left Menu

Ind vs Eng fifth Test: Day 2, India 1st innings Scoreboard

Scoreboard after India's first innings on the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: Shubman Gill c Crawley b Anderson 17 Cheteshwar Pujara c Crawley b Anderson 13 Hanuma Vihari lbw b Potts 20 Virat Kohli b Potts 11 Rishabh Pant c Crawley b Root 146 Shreyas Iyer c Billings b Anderson 15 Ravindra Jadeja b James Anderson 104 Shardul Thakur c Billings b Stokes 1 Mohammed Shami c Jack Leach b Broad 16 Jasprit Bumrah not out 31 Mohammed Siraj c Broad b James Anderson 2 Extras: (B-4 LB-17, W-5, NB-14) 40 Total: (For 10 wickets in 84.5 overs) 416 Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/46 3/64 4/71 5/98 6/320 7/323, 8/371, 9/375, 10/416 Bowling: James Anderson 21.5-4-60-5, Stuart Broad 18-3-89-1, Matthew Potts 20-1-105-2, Jack Leach 9-0-71-0, Ben Stokes 13-0-47- 1, Joe Root 3-0-23-1.

