HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day six

Highlights on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Saturday (all times GMT): 1433 DE MINAUR DOWNS BROADY, NAKASHIMA WINS

Australian 19th seed Alex de Minaur beat Briton Liam Broady 6-3 6-4 7-5 to reach the round of 16 at Wimbledon for the first time in his career. He joined American Brandon Nakashima who powered past Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4 6-4 6-1. Earlier, Cristian Garin defeated Jenson Brooksby 6-2 6-3 1-6 6-4 and Botic van de Zandschulp overcame Richard Gasquet 7-5 2-6 7-6(7) 6-1.

Last year's quarter-finalist Ajla Tomljanovic rallied from a set down to complete a 2-6 6-4 6-3 victory over 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. 1058 TAN THROUGH TO FOURTH ROUND

French debutant Harmony Tan continued her impressive run at Wimbledon by outclassing Briton Katie Boulter 6-1 6-1 to reach the fourth round. 1006 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

