Left Menu

Never informed about dissolution of Maha wrestling association headed by me: Pawar

I head the MSWA but I was never informed or intimated by the national body that it would dissolve the association.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 22:08 IST
Never informed about dissolution of Maha wrestling association headed by me: Pawar
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said he was never informed or intimated about the dissolution of the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association (MSWA) headed by him. Pawar said he is concerned about the future of some wrestlers who have been receiving financial assistance from the MSWA. "I head the MSWA but I was never informed or intimated by the national body that it would dissolve the association. Now, I am concerned about the future of some wrestlers who are receiving financial assistance from the association for their training and treatment," Pawar told reporters in Pune.

Pawar said when he came to know about that the National Wrestling Association's decision to dissolve the state body and enquired at the national level, he was told that there were some complaints against the MSWA. "The state body's failure to conduct some tournaments in the state was cited as another reason to take such a strong step. I do not think there is any politics in it. I believe that sports should be kept out of politics," he said.

Pawar said he will speak to MSWA deputy chairman and Wardha BJP MP Ramdas Tadas and they will raise the issue with the national body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022