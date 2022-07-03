Left Menu

Rugby-Argentina defeat Scotland in first home test in almost three years

The home side outscored the tourists three tries to two but failed to capitalise on a strong first-half showing, and an 18-6 halftime advantage, as Scotland fought their way back into the contest, only to let it slip. Jeronimo de la Fuente, Santiago Carreras and Gonzalo Bertranou crossed over for Argentina while Matt Bennett and Rory Hutchinson were Scotland’s try scorers in the first of a three-test series.

Reuters | San Salvador De Jujuy | Updated: 03-07-2022 02:29 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 02:29 IST
Rugby-Argentina defeat Scotland in first home test in almost three years
  • Country:
  • Argentina

A rgentina celebrated their first home test in almost three years with a close-fought 26-18 victory over Scotland at the Estadio 23 de Agosto on Saturday. The home side outscored the tourists three tries to two but failed to capitalise on a strong first-half showing, and an 18-6 halftime advantage, as Scotland fought their way back into the contest, only to let it slip.

Jeronimo de la Fuente, Santiago Carreras and Gonzalo Bertranou crossed over for Argentina while Matt Bennett and Rory Hutchinson were Scotland’s try scorers in the first of a three-test series. Nicolas Sanchez kicked over two penalties, before going off early with a muscle tear, with Emiliano Boffelli adding a penalty and conversion for Argentina. Blair Kinghorn was successful with two penalties and a conversion for Scotland. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Science News Roundup: For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years, U.S. approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes

Science News Roundup: For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022