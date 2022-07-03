Left Menu

Rugby-Argentina defeat Scotland in first home test in almost three years

They were treated to a dominant first-half showing as De la Fuente and Carreras, who had come on for Sanchez, both scored from close in. But Scotland, who failed to enter the opposition’s 22-metre area in the first half, suddenly sprung to life after the break as Bennett powered over and Hutchinson added a second try to see the scores level at 18-18.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2022 02:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 02:50 IST
Rugby-Argentina defeat Scotland in first home test in almost three years

A rgentina celebrated their first home test in almost three years with a close-fought 26-18 victory over Scotland at the Estadio 23 de Agosto on Saturday.

The home side outscored the tourists three tries to two but failed to capitalise on a strong first-half showing, and an 18-6 halftime advantage, as Scotland fought their way back into the contest, only to let it slip. Jeronimo de la Fuente, Santiago Carreras and Gonzalo Bertranou crossed over for Argentina while Matt Bennett and Rory Hutchinson were Scotland’s try scorers in the first of a three-test series.

Nicolas Sanchez kicked over two penalties, before going off early with a muscle tear, with Emiliano Boffelli adding a penalty and conversion for Argentina. Blair Kinghorn was successful with two penalties and a conversion for Scotland.

Travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic had seen Argentina unable to play at home since losing to South Africa in Salta in 2019 and their return ensured a sellout crowd in the provincial town. They were treated to a dominant first-half showing as De la Fuente and Carreras, who had come on for Sanchez, both scored from close in.

But Scotland, who failed to enter the opposition’s 22-metre area in the first half, suddenly sprung to life after the break as Bennett powered over and Hutchinson added a second try to see the scores level at 18-18. Parity lasted three minutes before a controversial try from scrumhalf Betranou, drafted into the line-up on the eve of the game when Tomas Cubelli was ruled out, restored Argentina’s advantage.

It was dotted down in the corner but did not look to have been properly grounded or have crossed the line. Extensive revision by the Television Match Official proved inconclusive but the try was awarded anyway by referee Nic Berry. Scotland should have levelled matters but blew a golden chance with a forward pass down the line when centre Sam Johnson looked odds-on to score.

That allowed Argentina to stay ahead and when they were awarded a 71st-minute penalty, Boffelli struck it over to increase the gap to eight. The result ensured a winning start for new Pumas coach Michael Cheika, the former Australia coach who has replaced Mario Ledesma just over a year before the 2023 World Cup in France.

Argentina host Scotland in Salta in the second test on Saturday, followed by a third in Santiago del Estero on July 16. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Science News Roundup: For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years, U.S. approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes

Science News Roundup: For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022