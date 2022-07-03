Wimbledon: Nadal dispatches Sonego; Kyrgios wins tense clash against Tsitsipas

Rafael Nadal wasted little time in securing his place in the Wimbledon 2022 fourth round on Saturday evening, defeating Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the third round. The Spaniard was at his absolute best as he thrashed Italian 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets.

In his best performance of the week, the Spaniard lit up Centre Court with his fierce striking and all-court game. The 36-year-old fired the ball past Sonego from all angles, while showing elegant touches at the net to move after two hours and four minutes. The second seed took the ball early off both wings to take time away from Sonego, shooting 14 winners across the first two sets to gain full control.

There were a few anxious moments in the game. In the third set, when Nadal was leading 4-2, Sonego persuaded officials to close the roof so that the floodlights could be turned on, and the Spaniard did not seem pleased with the decision. However, all this did was fire up Nadal, with the second seed increasing his depth on return to break back immediately before he held to advance to the fourth round at The All England Lawn Tennis Club for the 10th time.

Nick Kyrgios knocked out fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rough and ill-tempered clash in the Wimbledon third round. Kyrgios won the match by 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 after three hours and 16 minutes. Tsitsipas was the more solid player in the first-set tie-break, as Kyrgios let his lack of concentration affect his play. But through it all, despite playing very quickly and relying on his booming serve, the World No. 40 managed to remain in touch with the fourth seed on the scoreboard.

Kyrgios saved a break point at 4-4 in the second set thanks to a daring second-serve ace. After being on the brink of losing in a two-set debt, Kyrgios instead balanced the match in the next game when a badly hit Tsitsipas overhead let him punch a forehand into the open court for a winner. (ANI)

