Jehan endures tough weekend in Silverstone

Jehan started sprint race from pole on a wet track and established a comfortable early lead.

PTI | Silverstone | Updated: 03-07-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 19:50 IST
Indian racer Jehan Daruvala endured a tough weekend at the Silverstone round of the Formula 2 championship as he finished seventh in the feature race.

The 23-year-old had finished 8th in the sprint race on Saturday.

But the car, set up for mixed conditions, did not allow the wet weather tyres to be used to their optimum which led to them overheating and Jehan struggling for grip. Prema team mate Dennis Hauger, who finished 15th, suffered similarly.

Fired up to make amends in Sunday’s feature race, Jehan, starting on the harder prime tyre, decided to play the long game. He looked after his tyres during the early stages of the race and, while briefly in the lead, unleashed his speed as his pitstop approached.

He continued lighting up the timing screens on the grippier option tyre as he fought his way back up the order.

But getting a strong result in Sunday’s Feature race was always going to be an uphill task, with Jehan starting 10th after the qualifying strategy of setting one flying lap per tyre set did not work as most of his rivals found more pace on their second ‘push’ laps.

