Tennis-Niemeier dumps home favourite Watson out of Wimbledon

Up-and-coming German Jule Niemeier knocked Heather Watson out of Wimbledon's fourth round on Sunday, overwhelming the home favourite 6-2 6-4 with a confident display of power tennis. Niemeier, 22, used her big serve and skilled net play to great effect, appearing completely at ease despite the Centre Court crowd's clear support for Watson, who looked tight and anxious.

Playing after Wimbledon staged a Centre Court centenary celebration including a parade of former champions, Niemeier was quickly into her stride, breaking 30-year-old Watson's serve twice to win the first set. Watson, playing the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in 42 attempts, found some rhythm in the second set but, after she served two double faults and was broken in the seventh game, Niemeier's stranglehold was complete.

The German, ranked 97 and playing at only her second Grand Slam tournament, reached the quarter-finals on her third match point when Watson put a forehand into the net.

