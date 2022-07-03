Left Menu

Tennis-Niemeier sorry for knocking Watson out of Wimbledon

The German, ranked 97 and playing at only her second Grand Slam tournament, reached the quarter-finals on her third match point when Watson put a forehand into the net. "I was nervous - as soon as I stepped on the court I felt pretty confident so I just tried to focus on my game and play point by point.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 20:56 IST
Tennis-Niemeier sorry for knocking Watson out of Wimbledon

Up-and-coming German Jule Niemeier knocked Heather Watson out of Wimbledon's fourth round 6-2 6-4 on Sunday and apologised for disappointing the crowd by beating a home favourite. Niemeier, 22, used her big serve and skilled net play to great effect, appearing completely at ease despite the Centre Court crowd's clear support for Watson, who looked tight and anxious.

"I can't believe it. I want to say sorry I had to kick out a British player today. The atmosphere was incredible...," Niemeier, playing only her second Grand Slam tournament said. Playing after Wimbledon staged a Centre Court centenary celebration including a parade of former champions, Niemeier was quickly into her stride, breaking 30-year-old Watson's serve twice to win the first set.

Watson, playing the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in 42 attempts, found some rhythm in the second set but, after she served two double faults and was broken in the seventh game, Niemeier's stranglehold was complete. The German, ranked 97 and playing at only her second Grand Slam tournament, reached the quarter-finals on her third match point when Watson put a forehand into the net.

"I was nervous - as soon as I stepped on the court I felt pretty confident so I just tried to focus on my game and play point by point. It went well," Niemeier said. The German will meet compatriot Tatjana Maria in the quarter-finals. The Dortmund-born player said she was proud to have won a match on Centre Court but had been too nervous to watch the show beforehand.

The ceremony featured more than 20 former champions as well as current men's trophy holder Novak Djokovic. Grand Slam record holder Margaret Court took part and there was a surprise appearance by eight-times winner Roger Federer, missing this year’s tournament through injury.

Federer's suggestion he might compete next year drew a huge cheer as did the arrival of home winner Andy Murray and six times champion Billie-Jean King. Before the champions trooped on court in the sunshine, 81-year-old singer Cliff Richard reprised his 1963 hit Summer Holiday from the stands, as he had done to entertain the crowd during a rain-soaked day in 1996 - before the stadium had a roof.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022