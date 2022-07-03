HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day seven

Left Menu

1415 MARIA BATTLES PAST OSTAPENKO Germany's Tatjana Maria, the oldest player left in the women's draw at 34, continued her dream run at Wimbledon with a hard-fought 5-7 7-5 7-5 win over former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-07-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 22:14 IST
Highlights on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Sunday (all times GMT): 1641 GOFFIN SENDS TIAFOE CRASHING

Unseeded Belgian David Goffin reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time since 2019, coming through a gruelling encounter against American Frances Tiafoe with a 7-6(3) 5-7 5-7 6-4 7-5 win in four hours 36 minutes. READ MORE:

Wimbledon order of play on Sunday Niemeier sorry for knocking Watson out of Wimbledon

Maria rallies to stun Ostapenko and reach Wimbledon quarters Bouzkova snaps Garcia streak to reach Wimbledon quarters

Federer hints at Wimbledon comeback on surprise visit Wilander slams toxic atmosphere in Kyrgios-Tsitsipas tussle

Wimbledon order of play on Monday 1442 NIEMEIER HALTS WATSON

Unseeded German Jule Niemeier ended the challenge of Britain's Heather Watson, easing to a 6-2 6-4 win to set up a meeting with compatriot Tatjana Maria in the last eight. 1415 MARIA BATTLES PAST OSTAPENKO

Germany's Tatjana Maria, the oldest player left in the women's draw at 34, continued her dream run at Wimbledon with a hard-fought 5-7 7-5 7-5 win over former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final. 1135 BOUZKOVA MOVES INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Czech Marie Bouzkova beat Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia 7-5 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. 1007 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

