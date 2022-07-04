HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day seven

Highlights on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Sunday (times GMT): 1923 JABEUR SINKS MERTENS

Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur advanced to her second consecutive Wimbledon quarter-final with a gritty 7-6(9) 6-4 win over Belgian Elise Mertens. She takes on the unseeded Marie Bouzkova in the last eight. 1840 SINNER SEES OFF ALCARAZ IN FOUR SETS

Italian 20-year-old Jannik Sinner beat teenager Carlos Alcaraz 6-1 6-4 6-7(8) 6-3 to become the youngest man to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon since 2014 -- when Nick Kyrgios reached the last eight at 19 years and 70 days.

1708 NORRIE BREAKS NEW GROUND WITH WIN Ninth seed Cameron Norrie reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career with a 6-4 7-5 6-4 victory over American Tommy Paul. It is the Briton's fifth appearance at Wimbledon and his 19th in a major overall.

1641 GOFFIN SENDS TIAFOE CRASHING Unseeded Belgian David Goffin reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time since 2019, coming through a gruelling encounter against American Frances Tiafoe with a 7-6(3) 5-7 5-7 6-4 7-5 win in four hours 36 minutes.

1442 NIEMEIER HALTS WATSON Unseeded German Jule Niemeier ended the challenge of Britain's Heather Watson, easing to a 6-2 6-4 win to set up a meeting with compatriot Tatjana Maria in the last eight.

1415 MARIA BATTLES PAST OSTAPENKO Germany's Tatjana Maria, the oldest player left in the women's draw at 34, continued her dream run at Wimbledon with a hard-fought 5-7 7-5 7-5 win over former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

1135 BOUZKOVA MOVES INTO QUARTER-FINALS Czech Marie Bouzkova beat Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia 7-5 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

1007 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

