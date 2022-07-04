Left Menu

Cristian Garin rallies to beat De Minaur in Wimbledon

He is the first Chilean man to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal since Fernando Gonzales in 2009.The 19th-seeded De Minaur had never lost a set against Garin in three previous meetings and looked set to maintain that streak when he led 3-1 in the third-set tiebreaker.

PTI | Wimbledon | Updated: 04-07-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 21:02 IST
Cristian Garin came from two sets down and saved two match points in the fifth before beating Alex de Minaur to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The unseeded Chilean trailed 5-3 in the first-to-10 fifth-set tiebreaker before winning six straight points to take a 9-5 lead. He then converted his second match point to advance 2-6, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (6) on No. 2 Court after 4 hours, 34 minutes.

He is the first Chilean man to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal since Fernando Gonzales in 2009.

The 19th-seeded De Minaur had never lost a set against Garin in three previous meetings and looked set to maintain that streak when he led 3-1 in the third-set tiebreaker. The Australian then held two match points at 5-4 in the fifth.

