Left Menu

Prannoy regains his place in world's top 20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 16:37 IST
Prannoy regains his place in world's top 20
Prannoy HS. (Photo- BAI Media) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy on Tuesday regained his place in the world's top 20, riding on his consistent show in the international circuit this season.

The 29-year-old from Kerala, who had played a pivotal role in India's monumental Thomas Cup win in May, improved two places to 19 in the men's singles rankings.

Prannoy, who had reached a career-best ranking of eight in 2018, has been one of the most consistent male shuttlers in the circuit with a series of quarterfinals and semifinals appearances this season.

He is now the third highest-ranked Indian male shuttler in the world after Lakshya Sen (10th) and Kidambi Srikanth (11th).

Prannoy, who had reached the finals of the Swiss Open in March, surpassed Tokyo Olympian B Sai Praneeth (20th).

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu maintained her seventh spot in the latest chart, while Saina Nehwal also stayed static on 24th.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were steady on eighth in the men's doubles rankings, while Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy dropped a rung to 24th position.

Among others, 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Paruppali Kashyap jumped three places to reach the World No. 36 ranking, riding on his second-round appearance at the Malaysia Open Super 750 event.

The Verma brothers -- Sameer and Sourabh -- were the other two Indians inside the world's top 50. While Sameer stayed at 29th, Sourabh was at the 44th position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022