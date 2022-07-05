Soccer-Richarlison to miss Spurs' season opener due to one-game suspension

Tottenham Hotspur's new signing Richarlison will miss their opening game of the season after he was suspended by the Football Association (FA) for one match for throwing a flare off the field while playing for Everton against Chelsea last season.

Richarlison, who joined Tottenham from Everton last week for a reported fee of 50 million pounds ($59.53 million) plus up to 10 million in add-ons, threw the flare after his goal in Everton's 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea at Goodison Park in May. The 25-year-old celebrated his 46th-minute goal by picking up the flare, which had landed on the field, and throwing it back towards the stand.

The FA said in a statement on Tuesday that Richarlison admitted his conduct was improper and that he had been fined 25,000 pounds ($30,050) for the incident. Brazil forward Richarlison, who scored 53 goals for Everton, has joined Tottenham in a deal reported to be worth an initial 50 million pounds.

The north London club begin their Premier League season with a home match against Southampton on Aug. 6. ($1 = 0.8400 pounds)

