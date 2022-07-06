Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying

Venezuelan triple jump world record-holder Yulimar Rojas will not compete in the long jump at this month's world championships after her qualifying mark of 6.93 metres was deemed invalid due to unapproved shoes. The back-to-back triple jump world champion surpassed the long jump qualifying standard in June at the Reunion de Atletismo Ciudad de Guadalajara, according to World Athletics, but was wearing triple jump shoes, which are not allowed in the event.

Tennis-Defiant Djokovic storms back to beat Sinner and reach semi-finals

Just when Novak Djokovic's troubling year looked like hitting another low he salvaged his bid for a fourth successive Wimbledon title by coming back from two sets down to beat Italian Jannik Sinner in the last eight on Tuesday. The Serbian top seed had looked in all kinds of trouble against the inspired 20-year-old after being outplayed for two sets but stormed back to win 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 and set up a clash with Britain's surprise semi-finalist Cameron Norrie.

Tennis-Norrie faces alien challenge as he reaches first Grand Slam semi-final

It took Cameron Norrie over three sets to get "locked in" to the task of taming David Goffin in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Tuesday but the Briton knows he cannot afford to leave it so late in his next match as he will be facing a rival his Belgian victim described as "an alien". Over the last two decades, British fans have become accustomed to being taken on five-set rollercoaster rides on tennis' most famous stage by four-time Wimbledon semi-finalist Tim Henman and then twice champion Andy Murray.

NHL-Sharks hire Grier as first Black GM in NHL history

Mike Grier became the first Black general manager in National Hockey League (NHL) history after he was appointed by the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Grier retired from the NHL in 2011 after a 14-season career during which he appeared in 1,060 regular-season games with the Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres and Sharks.

Tennis-Australian Kyrgios to face court next month in assault charge

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios will appear before a Canberra court next month following a charge of alleged assault for an incident last year, local police said on Tuesday.

A statement from Australian Capital Territory Policing did not identify Kyrgios but The Canberra Times quoted the lawyer of the former world number 13 as saying that the charge was related to a "domestic relationship".

Tennis-Battling Brit Norrie sets up Djokovic semi-final

British ninth-seed Cameron Norrie reached his first Grand Slam semi-final when he twice came from behind to beat unseeded Belgian David Goffin in five sets on Tuesday to set up a dream Wimbledon meeting with Novak Djokovic. Norrie looked out of sorts for much of the match but, lifted by the fans who threw their support behind their adopted South Africa-born home hope, found an extra gear in a tense fifth set to secure the biggest win of his career by 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5.

Tennis-Jabeur rallies past Bouzkova to reach maiden major semi-final

Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur, the highest surviving seed in the women's draw, recovered from losing her first set at this year's Wimbledon to beat Czech Marie Bouzkova 3-6 6-1 6-1 on Tuesday and reach her maiden Grand Slam semi-final. Since losing in the opening round at this year's Roland Garros in a shock defeat, Jabeur has won 10 straight matches on grass, having arrived at the All England Club with a title in Berlin in the lead-up.

NBA-No plans to sell Blazers or Seahawks, Jody Allen says

The NBA's Portland Trail Blazers and NFL's Seattle Seahawks will not be put up for sale anytime soon, owner Jody Allen said on Tuesday. Jody Allen took control of both franchises after her brother Paul Allen, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft, died in 2018, leading to speculation that she would put the teams up for sale.

Ice hockey-IIHF dismisses Russia and Belarus appeals against ban

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) disciplinary board has dismissed appeals lodged by the Russian and Belarusian associations against the governing body's decision to ban them from competition over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In February, the IIHF suspended all Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs from participation in every age category. It later moved the 2023 world championships out of St Petersburg due to concerns about the wellbeing of players and officials.

Tennis-Inspired Anisimova aims to halt Halep's quest to reclaim title

Amanda Anisimova has reached only the second Grand Slam quarter-final of her career but this time the journey has been far more fulfilling for the American following a tumultuous year in which she constantly endured "freak stuff". When Anisimova made the French Open semi-finals in 2019 as a teenager she was billed as a rising star but tragedy struck that year when her father and coach Konstantin Anisimova died of a heart attack.

