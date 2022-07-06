Left Menu

ADVISORY-Release of Mo Farah athletics story

Britain's multiple world and Olympic long distance champion Mo Farah will run a marathon for the first time since 2019 when he takes part at the London Marathon in October.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 14:32 IST
ADVISORY-Release of Mo Farah athletics story

Britain's multiple world and Olympic long distance champion Mo Farah will run a marathon for the first time since 2019 when he takes part at the London Marathon in October. Organisers said Farah will return to the roads and race in his hometown marathon on Oct. 2.

"It does seem a long time ago since I last took part in the full race in 2019 and I can't wait to get back out there again," said Farah, who finished third in the 2018 London Marathon. Farah, 39, will prepare for the marathon by running "The Big Half", a road running competition over the half marathon distance, in September.

In May, Farah, who failed to qualify for last year's Tokyo Olympics, said his elite track career could be over after he finished runner-up in the London 10,000 race and ruled out taking part in World Championships due later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022