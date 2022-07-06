Left Menu

Odisha FC sign defender Denechandra Meitei on loan from Kerala Blasters

Indian Super League ISL side Odisha FC on Wednesday signed left-back Denechandra Meitei on a year-long loan from Kerala Blasters for the upcoming season. Denechandra also won the U-19 I-League title twice during his stint with the Pune FC Academy in his youth.While Denechandras move to Odisha FC is for a year, he is currently under a three-year contract with Kerala Blasters, which will keep him at the club until 2024.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 06-07-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 15:05 IST
Odisha FC sign defender Denechandra Meitei on loan from Kerala Blasters
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC on Wednesday signed left-back Denechandra Meitei on a year-long loan from Kerala Blasters for the upcoming season. The 28-year-old defender, who hails from Manipur, has played for multiple clubs in both the I-League and ISL and also represented India at the U-23 level in a tournament held in Bangladesh. Denechandra also won the U-19 I-League title twice during his stint with the Pune FC Academy in his youth.

While Denechandra's move to Odisha FC is for a year, he is currently under a three-year contract with Kerala Blasters, which will keep him at the club until 2024. ''The versatile defender, who can also fill in at a defensive mid-field position will add more strength and depth to the OFC back line for the upcoming season,'' Odisha FC said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022