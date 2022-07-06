Odisha FC sign defender Denechandra Meitei on loan from Kerala Blasters
Indian Super League ISL side Odisha FC on Wednesday signed left-back Denechandra Meitei on a year-long loan from Kerala Blasters for the upcoming season. Denechandra also won the U-19 I-League title twice during his stint with the Pune FC Academy in his youth.While Denechandras move to Odisha FC is for a year, he is currently under a three-year contract with Kerala Blasters, which will keep him at the club until 2024.
Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC on Wednesday signed left-back Denechandra Meitei on a year-long loan from Kerala Blasters for the upcoming season. The 28-year-old defender, who hails from Manipur, has played for multiple clubs in both the I-League and ISL and also represented India at the U-23 level in a tournament held in Bangladesh. Denechandra also won the U-19 I-League title twice during his stint with the Pune FC Academy in his youth.
While Denechandra's move to Odisha FC is for a year, he is currently under a three-year contract with Kerala Blasters, which will keep him at the club until 2024. ''The versatile defender, who can also fill in at a defensive mid-field position will add more strength and depth to the OFC back line for the upcoming season,'' Odisha FC said in a statement.
