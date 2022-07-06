Left Menu

Aakash Chopra feels Ruturaj 'won't get opportunity' for 1st T20I against England

Ruturaj might have impressed everyone with his skills during the IPL and T20Is against Ireland, however with skipper Rohit Sharma returning to the side, there will be some changes to the playing XI.

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 15:13 IST
Aakash Chopra feels Ruturaj 'won't get opportunity' for 1st T20I against England
India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad (Photo/BCCI-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has claimed that batter Ruturaj Gaikwad won't be opening the batting for India in the upcoming first T20I against England which gets underway on Thursday. Ruturaj might have impressed everyone with his skills during the IPL and T20Is against Ireland, however with skipper Rohit Sharma returning to the side, there will be some changes to the playing XI.

"Rohit is back for the T20I. Who goes out now? Ruturaj won't get another opportunity but will Sanju retain his place? What about Hooda? Lots of questions will get answered tomorrow when India takes on Jos Buttler's England. Can't wait," said Aakash Chopra on KOO app. Wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson too had impressed everyone with his stroke-making in the Ireland T20Is.

India's squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik India's squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022