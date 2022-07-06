Soccer-United States midfielder Adams joins Leeds from Leipzig

Left Menu

United States international Tyler Adams has joined Leeds United from RB Leipzig on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday. Adams made more than 100 appearances for Leipzig after joining the Bundesliga club in 2019. The 23-year-old has 30 caps for the United States and won the CONCACAF Nations League title with them in June 2021.

Updated: 06-07-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:20 IST
United States international Tyler Adams has joined Leeds United from RB Leipzig on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday. Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media said the Yorkshire outfit paid around 20 million pounds ($23.80 million) for the midfielder.

Adams will play under Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch for the third time in his career following previous stints together at Leipzig and New York Red Bulls. Adams made more than 100 appearances for Leipzig after joining the Bundesliga club in 2019.

The 23-year-old has 30 caps for the United States and won the CONCACAF Nations League title with them in June 2021. Leeds begin their Premier League campaign with a home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Aug. 6.

($1 = 0.8405 pounds)

