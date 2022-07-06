Left Menu

Athletics-Twice champion pole vaulter Kendricks to miss world championships

The 29-year-old has not competed since April and had knee surgery on May 2. "Although we hoped he would be at 100% for the World Championships, it has been a slower healing process than we expected," Kendricks' agent, Paul Doyle, told Reuters via email.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 23:28 IST
Athletics-Twice champion pole vaulter Kendricks to miss world championships

American double world champion Sam Kendricks will not defend his pole vault title in Eugene, Oregon, later this month after his recovery from surgery took longer than expected, his agent said on Wednesday. The 29-year-old has not competed since April and had knee surgery on May 2.

"Although we hoped he would be at 100% for the World Championships, it has been a slower healing process than we expected," Kendricks' agent, Paul Doyle, told Reuters via email. "Sam felt his time would be better spent rehabbing to get (ready) for meets post world championships."

The news marks the latest disappointment for the Rio Olympic bronze medallist, who missed out on competing at the Tokyo Games after testing positive for COVID-19. He produced a vault of 5.97 metres to win in 2019 and collected gold in 2017 with a leap of 5.95 metres.

Also on Wednesday, 2017 javelin world champion Johannes Vetter of Germany said he would also miss the world championships, set to run from July 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying; Tennis-Norrie faces an alien challenge as he reaches first Grand Slam semi-final and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incor...

 Global
3
SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weather radar

SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weat...

 India
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022