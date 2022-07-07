Odd News Roundup: Sierra Leone probes 'impractical' scorelines of 91-1 and 95-0

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-Sierra Leone probes 'impractical' scorelines of 91-1 and 95-0

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has launched an investigation into two first division matches that finished with scorelines of 91-1 and 95-0, describing them as impractical results. The West African country's soccer governing body said it was investigating officials and players who were involved in the two fixtures, in which Gulf FC defeated Koquima Lebanon 91-1 and Lumbenbu United were beaten 95-0 by Kahula Rangers.

Also Read: West African leaders meet, with coup-hit neighbours on agenda

(With inputs from agencies.)