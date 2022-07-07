Left Menu

Malaysia Masters 2022: Parupalli Kashyap bows out, loses to Anthony Ginting

Kashyap lost to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-10, 21-15, in a match that lasted for 34 minutes, here at Court 2.

ANI | Updated: 07-07-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 13:12 IST
Malaysia Masters 2022: Parupalli Kashyap bows out, loses to Anthony Ginting
India shuttler Parupalli Kashyap (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Thursday bowed out of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022. Kashyap lost to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-10, 21-15, in a match that lasted for 34 minutes, here at Court 2.

The Indonesian star completely dominated the proceedings in both rounds and sealed his quarter-finals berth. Earlier, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu stormed into the quarter-finals after defeating China's Zhang Yiman 21-12, 21-10, in a game that lasted 28 minutes, here at Court 3.

On the other hand, B Sai Praneeth bowed out of the tournament after losing in the Round of 16, men's singles clash against China's Li Shifeng 21-14, 21-17, in a match that lasted 42 minutes. Later in the day, HS Prannoy will be going up against Taiwan's Wang Tzu-Wei in men's singles clash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022