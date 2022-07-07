Left Menu

Cricket-Three more Sri Lanka players test positive for COVID-19

Sri Lanka suffered a blow ahead of the second test against Australia when three more players were ruled out on Thursday after contracting COVID-19. Sri Lanka are trailing 1-0 in the two-test series after their 10-wicket defeat in the first test in Galle.

Sri Lanka suffered a blow ahead of the second test against Australia when three more players were ruled out on Thursday after contracting COVID-19. Sri Lanka are trailing 1-0 in the two-test series after their 10-wicket defeat in the first test in Galle. The second test will be played at the same venue from Friday.

All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva, pace bowler Asitha Fernando and spinner Jeffrey Vandersay are the latest players to test positive for the virus, taking the total number of cases in the Sri Lankan camp during the series to five. The hosts, however, will be strengthened by the return of former skipper Angelo Mathews, who will be available for selection, having been withdrawn during the first test after contracting the virus.

