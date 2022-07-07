Rugby-Scotland coach looking for much-improved performance against Argentina

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend is looking for a much-improved performance from his charges when they take on Argentina in their second test on Saturday after being beaten in the first last weekend. Scotland lost 26-18 in San Salvador de Jujuy and must win in Salta to keep alive their chances of taking the three-test series.

“It’s like a cup semi-final and we’ve got to make sure that we put our game out there,” Townsend told a news conference on Thursday. “We didn't do that at the weekend. We were frustrated with performance and the errors that we made.”

Scotland were barely in the contest in the first half but two quick tries after the break put them level, only for them to then let the result slip. “We want to get better, that’s what we're focused on. This tour is about a number of things: seeing a group of players come together for four weeks, giving players opportunity and winning the series but we’ve made it more difficult for ourselves now by not winning the first test,” Townsend added.

The coach said the tour was an important step in preparations for next year’s World Cup. “This tour is about learning about the group and learning about who steps up as leaders, how they manage and thrive when they're together for four or five weeks, and also how they perform in games.

“And there will be opportunities for players on Saturday and again next week.” The third test is in Santiago del Estero on July 16. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)

