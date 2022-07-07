Left Menu

Former India player Shyam Thapa to be conferred with Mohun Bagan Ratna

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 20:58 IST
Former India player Shyam Thapa to be conferred with Mohun Bagan Ratna
  • Country:
  • India

Former India forward Shyam Thapa was on Thursday chosen as the Mohun Bagan Ratna, the club's highest honour, which he would receive on its foundation day ceremony on July 29.

Famous for his bicycle kick and back volleys, Thapa made his name for East Bengal in the mid-1960s and early 70s before arch-rivals Mohun Bagan roped him in 1977 for a record sum of Rs 50,000.

The Mariners in that season won triple titles of IFA Shield, Rovers Cup and Durand.

He went on to play in the green-and-maroon jersey for seven consecutive seasons as he was also made the skipper in 1982.

Thapa also scored a goal against the Pele-studded New York Cosmos in Mohun Bagan's 2-2 draw in an exhibition match in 1977.

Thapa was the chairman of the All India Football Federation's technical committee before it was disbanded and CoA took over.

''I am honored. I have no hesitation in admitting that I waited for the 'Mohun Bagan Ratna'. I am very happy,'' the 74-year-old said.

The ceremony was held virtually last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mohun Bagan working committee also picked talented youngster Kiyan Nassiri as the 'Best Forward', while Liston Colaco was adjudged the Best Footballer.

Former goalkeeper Balai Dey will be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement, the club stated.

THE AWARDEES Best Athlete: Bapi Sekh; Best Forward: Kiyan Nassiri; Best Sports Journalist: Ashok Dasgupta; Best Sports Official: VC Praveen (Gokulam Kerala FC); Best Cricketer: Prinann Dutta; Best Footballer: Liston Colaco; Lifetime Achievement: Balai Dey; Mohun Bagan Ratna: Shyam Thapa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022