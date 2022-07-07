Left Menu

Tennis-Nadal hosts news conference at 1820 GMT ahead of Friday's semis against Kyrgios

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 23:41 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Rafa Nadal will host a news conference at 1820 GMT ahead of Friday's Wimbledon semi-final against Australia's Nick Kyrgios, organisers said on Thursday.

Nadal, 36, turned up for practice at Wimbledon earlier on Thursday a day after the 22-times Grand Slam winner played through an abdominal injury to beat American Taylor Fritz in an absorbing quarter-final.

