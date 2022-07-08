Soccer-Northern Ireland's Nelson savours historic goal at Women's Euros

Julie Nelson headed her name into the record books at the Women's European Championship on Thursday after not only becoming Northern Ireland's first goalscorer at a major final but also the oldest ones in the tournament's history. Aged 37 years and 33 days, defender Nelson scored Northern Ireland's only goal as they were outclassed 4-1 by Norway in their Group A opener at St Mary's Stadium.

Nelson nodded home with her side trailing 3-0 at the break to surpass Italy's Patrizia Panico as the oldest scorer at the Women's Euros. "I definitely didn't think I'd be the one getting on the scoresheet, it's been a couple of years since I scored," Nelson said. "It's an incredible feeling to score the first goal for Northern Ireland in a major championship.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult match. They're not 11th in the world for no reason, and we were a bit nervy in the first 15 minutes and conceded a couple of goals. But I thought we stepped up after that and did our best." Northern Ireland next faces Austria in Southampton on Monday.

