Left Menu

Cricket-Smith, Labuschagne hundreds power Australia to 298-5 in Galle

Steve Smith ended his century drought and Marnus Labuschagne struck his first test hundred abroad to steer Australia to 298-5 on day one of the second test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday. Prabath Jayasuriya, one of the three debutants fielded after five COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lanka camp, claimed three wickets either side of the tea break but Australia appeared on course for a massive first innings total.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 17:29 IST
Cricket-Smith, Labuschagne hundreds power Australia to 298-5 in Galle
Steve Smith Image Credit: ANI

Steve Smith ended his century drought and Marnus Labuschagne struck his first test hundred abroad to steer Australia to 298-5 on day one of the second test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday.

Prabath Jayasuriya, one of the three debutants fielded after five COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lanka camp, claimed three wickets on either side of the tea break but Australia appeared on course for a massive first innings total. Smith was batting on 109 not out at stumps, his first century after a gap of 16 innings, which included 14 fours.

Alex Carey was batting on 16 at the other end with Australia pressing for a 2-0 series sweep. Earlier electing to bat, Australia lost David Warner (five) cheaply after the opener had his off-stump pegged back by an angling Kasun Rajitha delivery.

Usman Khawaja combined with Labuschagne in a 55-run stand to help Australia overcome the early loss. Ramesh Mendis bowled Khawaja for 37 but suffered agony when he lured Labuschagne, then on 28, out of the crease but wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella could not collect the ball and effect a stumping.

On another occasion, the off-spinner induced a bottom-edge from Labuschagne which sneaked through Dickwella's legs and raced to the boundary. By the time Dickwella stumped Labuschagne off Jayasuriya, the batsman had notched up his first test hundred on foreign soil, which included 12 fours.

The 134-run partnership between Labuschagne and Smith put Australia in a strong position but Jayasuriya struck again after the break. The left-arm spinner bowled left-hander Travis Head for 12 and trapped all-rounder Cameron Green lbw for four.

Smith had little problems negotiating the turn and he brought up his hundred with a cover-driven boundary off Kasun Rajitha. Jayasuriya, Kamindu Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana made their test debut for Sri Lanka, who made four changes to the squad who have beaten inside three days in the series opener also in Galle.

Angelo Mathews, who was withdrawn after the first innings in the opening test after testing positive for COVID-19, returned to strengthen Sri Lanka's bid for a series-leveling victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022