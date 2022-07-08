West Ham Close In On £12m Deal For Swansea City Midfielder Flynn Downes

According to Betonmobile.ru, Premier League club, West Ham United is in advanced talks with Swansea City to sign midfielder Flynn Downes in the January transfer window. The deal, which could rise to £12 million with add-ons, would see Downes move to the London Stadium on loan until the end of the season before signing a permanent contract in the summer. The 23-year-old has made seven appearances for Swansea's first team this season and has caught the eye with some solid performances at both ends of the pitch.

Who is Flynn Downes?

Flynn Downes is a 23-year-old midfielder who currently plays for Swansea City in the Championship. He started his career with Ipswich Town, making his professional debut in 2016. He joined Swansea in 2019 and has made 33 appearances for the club. Downes has also represented England at U18 and U19 levels. He played alongside current West Ham players Pablo Zabaleta and Andriy Yarmolenko during the 2018 UEFA European Under-21 Championships. His former clubs include Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, Northampton Town, and Tranmere Rovers.

Why Does West Ham Need A Midfielder?

West Ham has been linked with a move for Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes. The 23-year-old is one of the most promising young midfielders in the Championship and would be a great addition to the West Ham squad. However, it's not yet clear what his best position is. The Hammers are light in the central midfield area after club captain Mark Noble retired in the summer and the former Ipswich midfielder could fill that combative void. That being said, he also offers versatility as he can play out wide on either wing. He has two years left on his contract at Swansea but they might cash in on him while they can if they fear they won't make an immediate return to the Premier League this season.

What's Next for Both Club and Player?

West Ham United is in advanced talks to sign Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes for a fee of £12 million, according to reports. The 23-year-old has been with the Swans since he was a youth player and has made over 50 first-team appearances for the club. The recent signing of Jordi Amat from Real Betis may be one factor influencing this potential transfer. Downes had previously been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Everton. A defender by trade, Downes can also play in midfield if needed. He is not known as being a prolific goalscorer but is valued for his versatility and ball skills on the field.

Potential replacements if a deal doesn't materialize

The Hammers have been linked with a move for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, who has impressed during his time in the Premier League. West Ham is also said to be interested in signing Watford's Ismaila Sarr, although a deal for the Senegalese international may be difficult to reach. Other names that have been mentioned as potential targets include Bournemouth's Lewis Cook, Burnley's Dwight McNeil, and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze.

