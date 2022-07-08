Soccer-Ademilson doubles up as Three Towns ease to Wuhan derby win

Wuhan Three Towns maintained their four-point lead at the top of the Chinese Super League standings on Friday with a 5-0 thrashing of cross-city rivals Wuhan Yangtze in Dalian.

Brazilian forward Ademilson struck twice as Pedro Morilla's newly promoted side continued their unbeaten start to the season, notching up an eighth win in nine games as they moved onto 25 points. Davidson put the league leaders in front in the 18th minute when his attempted centre trundled past goalkeeper Zhang Zhenqiang while Ademilson doubled the advantage 14 minutes later with an unstoppable drive from 20 yards.

Nicolae Stanciu scored for the fourth consecutive game to add to his side's lead nine minutes into the second half before an Ademilson penalty and a late effort from Yang Guo completed the rout. Defending champions Shandong Taishan stayed within touching distance of the leaders with a 2-1 win over Changchun Yatai that came courtesy of Chen Pu's 87th minute effort in Haikou.

Henan Longmen remain a point further back following their 2-1 victory against Guangzhou City and are level on 20 points with Shanghai Shenhua, who won 1-0 against bottom side Hebei FC. Chengdu Rongcheng picked up their first victory of the season with a 2-1 win over Tianjin Tigers that snapped a run of six consecutive draws to move up to 13th place.

Dai Wai-tsun and Pei Shuai were on target as Shenzhen FC came back from a goal down to defeat Cangzhou Mighty Lions 2-1 while Zhejiang FC won 2-0 over Dalian Pro. Beijing Guoan are in fifth after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Meizhou Hakka, who remain two points behind the capital side in seventh.

Shanghai Port joined Beijing on 16 points when Oscar's 83rd minute penalty earned the 2018 champions a 1-0 win over Guangzhou FC. Teams will play one more round of matches in the three biosecure centralised venues currently being used for the opening phase of the campaign before the season pauses for the East Asian Championships in Japan.

Play will resume on Aug. 5 with games to be held on a home-and-away basis for the first time in more than two seasons following a decision to relax restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic by the Chinese Football Association.

