Soccer-Di Maria completes Juventus move
Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 23:58 IST
July 8 - Juventus have completed the signing of veteran Argentine forward Angel Di Maria on a one-year deal, the Serie A side announced on Friday.
The 34-year-old has been a free agent since leaving French champions Paris St Germain at the end of the season and has penned a contract until June 2023 with the Turin-based club.
Di Maria moved to PSG from Manchester United in 2015 and has been a key attacking player over the years, winning five league titles and claiming 18 trophies in all.
