Soccer-Di Maria completes Juventus move

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 23:58 IST
July 8 - Juventus have completed the signing of veteran Argentine forward Angel Di Maria on a one-year deal, the Serie A side announced on Friday.

The 34-year-old has been a free agent since leaving French champions Paris St Germain at the end of the season and has penned a contract until June 2023 with the Turin-based club.

Di Maria moved to PSG from Manchester United in 2015 and has been a key attacking player over the years, winning five league titles and claiming 18 trophies in all.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

