Left Menu

Athletics-Semenya included in 5,000m entry list for world championships

South Africa's Olympic champion Caster Semenya has been included on the entry list for the 5,000m event at next week's World Championships in Oregon. Semenya, who achieved a personal best of 15:31.50 in the event earlier this year, failed to make the qualifying time of 15:10.00. She was also not included in South Africa's team for the championships, but will be allowed to compete after a number of higher-ranked runners pulled out.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 13:21 IST
Athletics-Semenya included in 5,000m entry list for world championships
Caster Semenya Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

South Africa's Olympic champion Caster Semenya has been included on the entry list for the 5,000m event at next week's World Championships in Oregon. Semenya, who achieved a personal best of 15:31.50 in the event earlier this year, failed to make the qualifying time of 15:10.00.

She was also not included in South Africa's team for the championships, but will be allowed to compete after a number of higher-ranked runners pulled out. "There were several withdrawals from other athletes around the world which opened the opportunity and World Athletics made it possible that she be entered," a spokesperson for Athletics South Africa told Reuters in an email on Saturday.

Semenya, a two-time Olympic champion at 800m, began running the 5,000m after she was barred from competing in any race from 400m to a mile. Governing body World Athletics ruled in 2018 that to ensure fair competition, women with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce them to compete in middle-distance races.

Semenya, who refuses to take any medication to alter her testosterone levels, has had little success in the alternative distances she has competed in and failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics last year. If the 31-year-old competes in next week's championships, it will be her first appearance at a world championships or Olympics since 2017, when she won her third 800m world title in London.

The World Championships will be held in Eugene, Oregon from July 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022