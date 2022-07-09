Rugby-France rally again for second test win over Japan

France had to rally again in the second half to beat Japan for a second successive week as they edged the home team 20-15 in Saturday's second test in Tokyo.

Baptiste Couilloud's try 10 minutes from time turned an error-strewn contest back in France's favour after Japan fullback Ryohei Yamanaka had dotted down two first half tries at the National Olympic Stadium for a 15-7 halftime lead. Matthis Lebel scored France's other try with a penalty and conversion each from Maxime Lucu and Matthieu Jalibert. Seung-sin Lee kicked over a penalty and conversion for Japan.

France, without many of the key players who helped them to Six Nations success earlier in the year, had won last weekend's first test at Aichi 42-23. France were first to score in a lively start with a long pass out wide putting winger Lebel over in the corner in the ninth minute.

The home response was both immediate and spectacular as a Japan turned a long kick downfield from the French to a slick counterattack, with smart handling from centre Dylan Riley, before Yamanaka finished off a sweeping move for a try three minutes later. Flyhalf Lee, who kept his place following an impressive first test showing after being pressed into last-minute service, put over a 19th minute penalty to nudge Japan 8-7 ahead and then quick hands ensured a second try on the stroke of half-time, just a slick as the first, with a break from Michael Leitch setting up Yamanaka, with Lee converting for a 15-7 lead.

Japan were caught offside to allow France to reduce the deficit with a Lucu penalty five minutes into the second half and Jalibert took France to within two points with another penalty on the hour mark. France took the lead again in the 70th minute with a solo try from replacement scrumhalf Couilloud, picking the ball out of the scrum and sprinting some 25 metres to put the ball down under the posts and a 20-15 advantage.

Within minutes, Japan won a penalty, went for a lineout near the French line and looked to have scored as Tevita Tatafu bowled his way through their defence but a television replay showed he lost control of the ball as he went over the line. It was the costliest of the many handling errors that characterised the second half, robbing the hosts of possible victory.

