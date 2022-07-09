FACTBOX-Tennis-Wimbledon women's singles champion Elena Rybakina

Factbox on Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, who beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2 in the Wimbledon final to win her first Grand Slam title on Saturday: Age: 23

Nation: Kazakhstan WTA ranking: 23

Seeding: 17 Grand Slam titles: 1 (Wimbledon 2022)

EARLY LIFE * Began playing tennis aged six.

* Born in Moscow but switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018. CAREER TO DATE

* Began her professional career on the ITF Circuit in 2014. * Won two doubles titles on the ITF Circuit in 2017, as well as one singles and one doubles title in 2018.

* Defeated Patricia Maria Tig to claim her maiden WTA title at Bucharest in 2019. Broke into the top 50. * Reached the finals at four of her first five events in 2020 before the WTA Tour shut down for more than five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Won second WTA title at Hobart. Became the first player from Kazakhstan to break into the WTA's top 20.

* Reached the quarter-finals at French Open in 2021 and finished the year ranked 14th. * Defeated Ons Jabeur in her first Wimbledon final to claim maiden Grand Slam title. (Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)