Left Menu

FACTBOX-Tennis-Wimbledon women's singles champion Elena Rybakina

* Won two doubles titles on the ITF Circuit in 2017, as well as one singles and one doubles title in 2018. * Defeated Patricia Maria Tig to claim her maiden WTA title at Bucharest in 2019. * Defeated Ons Jabeur in her first Wimbledon final to claim maiden Grand Slam title.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 20:33 IST
FACTBOX-Tennis-Wimbledon women's singles champion Elena Rybakina
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Factbox on Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, who beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2 in the Wimbledon final to win her first Grand Slam title on Saturday: Age: 23

Nation: Kazakhstan WTA ranking: 23

Seeding: 17 Grand Slam titles: 1 (Wimbledon 2022)

EARLY LIFE * Began playing tennis aged six.

* Born in Moscow but switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018. CAREER TO DATE

* Began her professional career on the ITF Circuit in 2014. * Won two doubles titles on the ITF Circuit in 2017, as well as one singles and one doubles title in 2018.

* Defeated Patricia Maria Tig to claim her maiden WTA title at Bucharest in 2019. Broke into the top 50. * Reached the finals at four of her first five events in 2020 before the WTA Tour shut down for more than five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Won second WTA title at Hobart. Became the first player from Kazakhstan to break into the WTA's top 20.

* Reached the quarter-finals at French Open in 2021 and finished the year ranked 14th. * Defeated Ons Jabeur in her first Wimbledon final to claim maiden Grand Slam title. (Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
4
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022