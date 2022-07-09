Left Menu

Elena Rybakina creates history, becomes first Asian Wimbledon champion after defeating Ons Jabeur in finals

With this, she also became the first-ever Kazakh Grand Slam singles champion, defeating her Tunisian opponent by 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in a final that lasted for 1 hour, 48 minutes

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 21:16 IST
The No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina created history by becoming the first-ever Asian Wimbledon champion, defeating Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the final in of women's singles category on Saturday. With this, she also became the first-ever Kazakh Grand Slam singles champion, defeating her Tunisian opponent by 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in a final that lasted for 1 hour, 48 minutes.

In this first Wimbledon title match first-time Grand Slam finalists of the Open Era, the 23-year-old Rybakina also became the youngest woman to lift the title since 21-year-old Petra Kvitova won it in 2011. It is the third title of her career. In between, she had lost four straight finals, including last year's bronze medal play-off at Tokyo Olympics. Her opponent Jabeur also left the event creating history, leaving the venue as first Tunisian and Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur booked her slot in the Wimbledon final after a win over Germany's Tatjana Maria in the semi-finals of the women's category on Thursday. The No. 3 seed Jabeur won the one-hour, forty-three-minute long match against Maria by a margin of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Her opponent Rybakina also reached the finals by defeating Simona Halep of Romania in the semi-finals. The Kazakh defeated Halep by margin of 6-3, 6-3 in a match that lasted 1 hour, 15 minutes. (ANI)

(ANI)

