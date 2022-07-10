Left Menu

'We deserved to lose', reckons England skipper Buttler after loss against India

England had an extremely disappointing day with the bat. The highly-attacking batting line-up could not live up to its hype again, fizzling out in front of Indian pacers.

England skipper Jos Buttler (Photo/England Cricket-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After facing a crushing defeat against India in the second T20I, England skipper Jos Buttler said that his team's performance was not up to the mark and they 'deserved to lose'. Indian pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah feasted on English batters and delivered tight bowling performances to help the visitors clinch the T20 series after bundling out England for 121 runs within 17 overs in the second T20I here at Birmingham on Saturday.

"Very disappointing. We didn't play anywhere close to what we wanted and deserved to lose. The bowlers were excellent, especially Gleeson and Jordan. Any time you lose three wickets in the powerplay it is hard to catch up," said Buttler in a post-match presentation. England pacers, led by Richard Gleeson and Chris Jordan, dominated the Indian batters in the second T20I here at Birmingham as Men in Blue posted a competitive 170/8 in their 20 overs, with efforts from captain Rohit Sharma (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (46*) proving extremely valuable for the visitors.

"Not just the wickets but the guys he (Gleeson) got out, overall a fantastic debut. He has bowled fantastically well, CJ always bowls the pressure overs and the figures can sometimes cloud what he's doing. We don't have much time to reflect on it as the next game is tomorrow," he added. England had an extremely disappointing day with the bat. The highly-attacking batting line-up could not live up to its hype again, fizzling out in front of Indian pacers. Indians moved on from their slightly-off batting performance in the first half to bundle out hosts for 121 and capture the series.

Only Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33*) could put up some decent scores next to their names. The foundation for this amazing exhibition of bowling was laid by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplays. (ANI)

