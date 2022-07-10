India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar calls England skipper Jos Buttler 'dangerous player'

Following a 49-run victory over England in the second T20I, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar lavished praise on rival skipper Jos Buttler and called him a 'dangerous player'. Indian pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah feasted on English batters and delivered tight bowling performances to help the visitors clinch the T20 series after bundling out England for 121 runs within 17 overs in the second T20I here at Birmingham on Saturday.

"When the ball swings you enjoy bowling. But if I am not wrong it has not swung much in England in the past few years. Good for me (that the white ball swung more than the red ball)," said Bhuvneshwar in a post-match presentation. "He (Buttler) is a dangerous player and if he goes past the powerplay, he can score big. If the ball swings it motivates you to do well and I am confident right now," he added.

Coming to the match, England pacers, led by Richard Gleeson and Chris Jordan, dominated the Indian batters in the second T20I here at Birmingham as Men in Blue posted a competitive 170/8 in their 20 overs, with efforts from captain Rohit Sharma (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (46*) proving extremely valuable for the visitors. England had an extremely disappointing day with the bat. The highly-attacking batting line-up could not live up to its hype again, fizzling out in front of Indian pacers. Indians moved on from their slightly-off batting performance in the first half to bundle out hosts for 121 and capture the series.

Only Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33*) could put up some decent scores next to their names. The foundation for this amazing exhibition of bowling was laid by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplays. Both the teams will now be squaring off for the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday at Nottingham. (ANI)

