Left Menu

Tennis-Rybakina's Wimbledon success 'not a surprise', says Kazakh federation president

Kazakhstan Tennis Federation president Bulat Utemuratov on Sunday said Elena Rybakina's success has been a long time in the making after she won the Wimbledon final to become the country's first Grand Slam singles champion.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 15:41 IST
Tennis-Rybakina's Wimbledon success 'not a surprise', says Kazakh federation president
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kazakhstan Tennis Federation president Bulat Utemuratov on Sunday said Elena Rybakina's success has been a long time in the making after she won the Wimbledon final to become the country's first Grand Slam singles champion. Rybakina fought back from a set down to overpower favourite Ons Jabeur on Saturday and claim a 3-6 6-2 6-2 victory in her first Grand Slam final.

The big-serving 23-year-old, who was born in Moscow and reportedly still lives there, switched allegiance to Kazakhstan four years ago to gain more financial support. "She was able to show her great potential and an extremely high level of play against very strong opponents," Utemuratov said. "But it was not a surprise. Elena had been improving on a consistent basis and heading towards this type of success for some time.

"There was a period in Elena's tennis career at the age of 18 when she considered stopping. Help from our federation at a crucial time ... proved to be effective, and we are glad that we were able to give her an opportunity to achieve her dreams. "We have some very promising young tennis players in Kazakhstan and I'm incredibly excited about both Elena's future and the sport in our country."

Utemuratov, who was present at Centre Court and cheering on Rybakina from her box, said he decided to travel to London after her quarter-final win over Ajla Tomljanovic as a show of support. "I try to come and support (players) personally," Utemuratov said. "It is a special feeling to be on the Centre Court of Wimbledon in the players' box and to be able to actively support and cheer... The emotions today were just overwhelming."

After her win, Rybakina made a point to highlight the support of Utemuratov. "It's just unbelievable. I'm super happy. I appreciate Mr. Bulat Utemuratov," Rybakina told reporters on Saturday. "He came to watch and support me from the semis.

"He was always on the phone through the weeks, through the matches, supporting me. So I'm really, really grateful for everything."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022