Cycling-Cofidis' Martin out of Tour de France's ninth stage with COVID

France's Guillaume Martin did not start stage nine of the Tour de France on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19, a source at his team Cofidis told Reuters. Sunday's ninth stage is a 192.9-km mountainous trek from Aigle, Switzerland, to Chatel back in France.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 15:55 IST
Guillaume Martin Image Credit: Wikipedia

France's Guillaume Martin did not start stage nine of the Tour de France on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19, a source at his team Cofidis told Reuters. Martin's positive test comes a day after Geoffrey Bouchard and Vegard Stake Laengen became the first riders to pull out of the race with COVID-19.

"I felt my throat was sore and I asked to be tested and I turned out to be positive," said Martin, who was 13th in the overall standings after Saturday's eighth stage. Sunday's ninth stage is a 192.9-km mountainous trek from Aigle, Switzerland, to Chatel back in France.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

