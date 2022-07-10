England post 215 for 7 against India in 3rd and final T20I

Opting to bat, England posted 215 for 7 against India in third and final T20 International here on Sunday.

Dawid Malan top-scored with a 39-ball 77 while Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy chipped in with 42 not out and 27 respectively.

For India, Ravi Bishnoi (2/30) and Harshal Patel (2/35) grabbed two wickets each.

Brief Scores: England: 215 for 7 in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 77, Liam Livingstone 42 not out; Ravi Bishnoi (2/30), Harshal Patel (2/35).

